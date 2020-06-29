All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

325 Wisconsin Avenue

325 Wisconsin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

325 Wisconsin Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This charming craftsman style bungalow situated in the fantastic Bluff Heights Historical District is a must see!! This one of a kind beauty offers 2 bedrooms, both with walk in closets. Stepping into the living area you will find a multitude of large windows, allowing natural light to wash into the room. Rich wood flooring, cozy fireplace, and built in cabinetry with custom fixtures adorn the living and formal dining area. The kitchen provides tons of storage, a refrigerator and dishwasher attached to a light and bright breakfast nook. The large bath has tons of character, while remaining neutral and white for a very clean look. The oversized tub is a perfect way to wind down after a long day. Home includes inside laundry with washer and dryer provided. Gardner included. Private, gated front yard and porch. Enjoy this prime location, close to eateries and the beach! Please get in touch to preview this special place that could be your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Wisconsin Avenue have any available units?
325 Wisconsin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Wisconsin Avenue have?
Some of 325 Wisconsin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Wisconsin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
325 Wisconsin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Wisconsin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 325 Wisconsin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 325 Wisconsin Avenue offer parking?
No, 325 Wisconsin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 325 Wisconsin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 Wisconsin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Wisconsin Avenue have a pool?
No, 325 Wisconsin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 325 Wisconsin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 325 Wisconsin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Wisconsin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Wisconsin Avenue has units with dishwashers.

