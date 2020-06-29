325 Wisconsin Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets fireplace

This charming craftsman style bungalow situated in the fantastic Bluff Heights Historical District is a must see!! This one of a kind beauty offers 2 bedrooms, both with walk in closets. Stepping into the living area you will find a multitude of large windows, allowing natural light to wash into the room. Rich wood flooring, cozy fireplace, and built in cabinetry with custom fixtures adorn the living and formal dining area. The kitchen provides tons of storage, a refrigerator and dishwasher attached to a light and bright breakfast nook. The large bath has tons of character, while remaining neutral and white for a very clean look. The oversized tub is a perfect way to wind down after a long day. Home includes inside laundry with washer and dryer provided. Gardner included. Private, gated front yard and porch. Enjoy this prime location, close to eateries and the beach! Please get in touch to preview this special place that could be your next home!