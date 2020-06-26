All apartments in Long Beach
3211 E Wilton Street
3211 E Wilton Street

3211 E Wilton St · No Longer Available
Location

3211 E Wilton St, Long Beach, CA 90804
Lee School

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Highly renovated apartment in a quiet 4 plex. The unit is 950 sq. ft. on the first floor. No stairs and right for a wheel chair or one with difficulty walking. New kitchen counters, faucets, and linoleum. New bath basin, light fixtures, and reglazed tub. Newly painted throughout and ready to go. The unit is behind the keyed entrance gate on the east side of the building. Included in the rent is a 1 car garage with storage shelves and a parking space directly outside of the garage for the 2nd car. There is a laundry room on the premises. I am blessed with quiet and respectful tenants. Come take a look. You will like what you see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 E Wilton Street have any available units?
3211 E Wilton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3211 E Wilton Street have?
Some of 3211 E Wilton Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3211 E Wilton Street currently offering any rent specials?
3211 E Wilton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 E Wilton Street pet-friendly?
No, 3211 E Wilton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3211 E Wilton Street offer parking?
Yes, 3211 E Wilton Street offers parking.
Does 3211 E Wilton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3211 E Wilton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 E Wilton Street have a pool?
No, 3211 E Wilton Street does not have a pool.
Does 3211 E Wilton Street have accessible units?
Yes, 3211 E Wilton Street has accessible units.
Does 3211 E Wilton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3211 E Wilton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
