3211 E Wilton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking garage

Highly renovated apartment in a quiet 4 plex. The unit is 950 sq. ft. on the first floor. No stairs and right for a wheel chair or one with difficulty walking. New kitchen counters, faucets, and linoleum. New bath basin, light fixtures, and reglazed tub. Newly painted throughout and ready to go. The unit is behind the keyed entrance gate on the east side of the building. Included in the rent is a 1 car garage with storage shelves and a parking space directly outside of the garage for the 2nd car. There is a laundry room on the premises. I am blessed with quiet and respectful tenants. Come take a look. You will like what you see.