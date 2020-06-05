All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 3149 Los Coyotes Diagonal.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3149 Los Coyotes Diagonal
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

3149 Los Coyotes Diagonal

3149 Los Coyotes Diagonal · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3149 Los Coyotes Diagonal, Long Beach, CA 90808
South of Conant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3149 Los Coyotes Diagonal Available 01/15/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom Home in Prime Long Beach Location! - A charming Los Altos Area home! The home includes over 1000 square feet of living space and features a spacious living room with a crackling fireplace, a separate dining area and 2 spacious bedrooms. The living room is light and bright with large windows and blinds. The kitchen maintains it's original cabinets and comes equipped with a stove, refrigerator and a stack washer & dryer. The bathroom features a tub/shower combo and a vanity sink. Other features include an attached 1 car garage, a rear patio, and a large fenced rear yard.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980 or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

Ernst and Haas Management Co.
DRE License #01251870

*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5432767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3149 Los Coyotes Diagonal have any available units?
3149 Los Coyotes Diagonal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3149 Los Coyotes Diagonal have?
Some of 3149 Los Coyotes Diagonal's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3149 Los Coyotes Diagonal currently offering any rent specials?
3149 Los Coyotes Diagonal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3149 Los Coyotes Diagonal pet-friendly?
Yes, 3149 Los Coyotes Diagonal is pet friendly.
Does 3149 Los Coyotes Diagonal offer parking?
Yes, 3149 Los Coyotes Diagonal offers parking.
Does 3149 Los Coyotes Diagonal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3149 Los Coyotes Diagonal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3149 Los Coyotes Diagonal have a pool?
No, 3149 Los Coyotes Diagonal does not have a pool.
Does 3149 Los Coyotes Diagonal have accessible units?
No, 3149 Los Coyotes Diagonal does not have accessible units.
Does 3149 Los Coyotes Diagonal have units with dishwashers?
No, 3149 Los Coyotes Diagonal does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine