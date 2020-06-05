Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

3149 Los Coyotes Diagonal Available 01/15/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom Home in Prime Long Beach Location! - A charming Los Altos Area home! The home includes over 1000 square feet of living space and features a spacious living room with a crackling fireplace, a separate dining area and 2 spacious bedrooms. The living room is light and bright with large windows and blinds. The kitchen maintains it's original cabinets and comes equipped with a stove, refrigerator and a stack washer & dryer. The bathroom features a tub/shower combo and a vanity sink. Other features include an attached 1 car garage, a rear patio, and a large fenced rear yard.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980 or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



Ernst and Haas Management Co.

DRE License #01251870



*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5432767)