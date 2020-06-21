3042 3RD STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly courtyard range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BRIGHT, AIRY, VINTAGE UPPER 1 BED/1 BATH - This lovely immaculate upper unit offers: A very spacious living room with pristine hardwood floors, ceramic tile flooring in bathroom and kitchen, fresh bright paint, large sunny windows, beautiful vintage ceramic tiled vanity countertops and tub surround, window dressings in bedroom, nice stove and refrigerator, free common area laundry, lovely courtyard with water fountain, a few blocks to nearby shopping, restaurants, parks and beach, owner pays cold water and refuse, tenant pays gas and electric, Owner will consider one small pet under 15 lbs. with a higher deposit, prior landlord history and pet insurance with owner added as additionally insured. Owner requesting 700 or higher FICO.



****CHECK OUT A SET OF KEYS TO VIEW AT OUR 248 REDONDO AVE., LONG BEACH OFFICE, MON-FRI, 8 A.M.- 3:30 P.M. RO SAT, 9 A.M. - 12 P.M.

OR 1 P.M. - 3:30 P.M.****



ONE TIME RENTAL SERVICE



(RLNE4630204)