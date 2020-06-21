All apartments in Long Beach
3042 3RD STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3042 3RD STREET

3042 East 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3042 East 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
courtyard
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
BRIGHT, AIRY, VINTAGE UPPER 1 BED/1 BATH - This lovely immaculate upper unit offers: A very spacious living room with pristine hardwood floors, ceramic tile flooring in bathroom and kitchen, fresh bright paint, large sunny windows, beautiful vintage ceramic tiled vanity countertops and tub surround, window dressings in bedroom, nice stove and refrigerator, free common area laundry, lovely courtyard with water fountain, a few blocks to nearby shopping, restaurants, parks and beach, owner pays cold water and refuse, tenant pays gas and electric, Owner will consider one small pet under 15 lbs. with a higher deposit, prior landlord history and pet insurance with owner added as additionally insured. Owner requesting 700 or higher FICO.

****CHECK OUT A SET OF KEYS TO VIEW AT OUR 248 REDONDO AVE., LONG BEACH OFFICE, MON-FRI, 8 A.M.- 3:30 P.M. RO SAT, 9 A.M. - 12 P.M.
OR 1 P.M. - 3:30 P.M.****

ONE TIME RENTAL SERVICE

(RLNE4630204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3042 3RD STREET have any available units?
3042 3RD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3042 3RD STREET have?
Some of 3042 3RD STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3042 3RD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3042 3RD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3042 3RD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3042 3RD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3042 3RD STREET offer parking?
No, 3042 3RD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3042 3RD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3042 3RD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3042 3RD STREET have a pool?
No, 3042 3RD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3042 3RD STREET have accessible units?
No, 3042 3RD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3042 3RD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3042 3RD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
