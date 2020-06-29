All apartments in Long Beach
3019 E Artesia Boulevard
3019 E Artesia Boulevard

3019 East Artesia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3019 East Artesia Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90805
Ramona Park

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely Remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in 2 story 4-Plex building. Apartment #1 locates on the second floor. Brand New Windows and Floors through out the unit, New Paint, Smooth Ceiling. Kitchen is remodeled with custom made wooden kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Brand new stove and refrigerator is included. Master Bedroom is updated with new mirror closet doors, new window and new paint. Master Bathroom is updated with new fixtures, new window, new paint. High Wall Mounted Air Conditioning & Heating System with Ultra High Efficiency Inverter. Located on wide streets with plenty of parking. 3 min away from Laundromat. Close to 91 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3019 E Artesia Boulevard have any available units?
3019 E Artesia Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3019 E Artesia Boulevard have?
Some of 3019 E Artesia Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3019 E Artesia Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3019 E Artesia Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 E Artesia Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3019 E Artesia Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3019 E Artesia Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3019 E Artesia Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3019 E Artesia Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3019 E Artesia Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 E Artesia Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3019 E Artesia Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3019 E Artesia Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3019 E Artesia Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3019 E Artesia Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3019 E Artesia Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

