3019 E Artesia Boulevard

Completely Remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in 2 story 4-Plex building. Apartment #1 locates on the second floor. Brand New Windows and Floors through out the unit, New Paint, Smooth Ceiling. Kitchen is remodeled with custom made wooden kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Brand new stove and refrigerator is included. Master Bedroom is updated with new mirror closet doors, new window and new paint. Master Bathroom is updated with new fixtures, new window, new paint. High Wall Mounted Air Conditioning & Heating System with Ultra High Efficiency Inverter. Located on wide streets with plenty of parking. 3 min away from Laundromat. Close to 91 Freeway.