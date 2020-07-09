All apartments in Long Beach
2916 East South Street
2916 East South Street

2916 South Street · No Longer Available
Location

2916 South Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Paramount and South

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
- Downstairs Unit
- New Gas Stove / Oven & Dishwasher Included
- New Hardwood Flooring in Bedrooms and Common Areas
- Tile flooring in the kitchen
- Central A/C and Heat
- Private Fenced Patio
- Laundry facilities on-site
- 2 Carport Spaces Included
- Utilities included: Water

- No pets
- This property is not accepting Section 8 or any 3rd party housing programs at that time

- Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 East South Street have any available units?
2916 East South Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2916 East South Street have?
Some of 2916 East South Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 East South Street currently offering any rent specials?
2916 East South Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 East South Street pet-friendly?
No, 2916 East South Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2916 East South Street offer parking?
Yes, 2916 East South Street offers parking.
Does 2916 East South Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2916 East South Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 East South Street have a pool?
No, 2916 East South Street does not have a pool.
Does 2916 East South Street have accessible units?
No, 2916 East South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 East South Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2916 East South Street has units with dishwashers.

