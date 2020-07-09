2916 East South Street

Amenities
- Downstairs Unit
- New Gas Stove / Oven & Dishwasher Included
- New Hardwood Flooring in Bedrooms and Common Areas
- Tile flooring in the kitchen
- Central A/C and Heat
- Private Fenced Patio
- Laundry facilities on-site
- 2 Carport Spaces Included
- Utilities included: Water
- No pets
- This property is not accepting Section 8 or any 3rd party housing programs at that time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.