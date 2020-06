Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan

This 3 BR/2 BA home is located in a very nice neighborhood. It has beautiful hardwood floors & ceiling fans. Has large living room with a cozy, brick fireplace & area for formal dining. Spacious Kitchen & eating area. Large separate laundry room w/hook ups. Home has nice sized yard with huge covered patio perfect for children and/or entertainment with fruit trees.Gardener and Trash paid by owner. Over-sized 2 car garage and long driveway for guests' cars.