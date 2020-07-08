285 East Sunset Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Cozy, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex home property rental situated in the friendly Addams neighborhood in Long Beach.



FEATURES:

- Comfortable interior with premium hardwood flooring and big windows with blinds

- Kitchen with tile countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave make preparing meals a convenience

- Bathroom with a vanity sink and shower/tub combo

- Ceiling fans and gas heating

- Pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed with $500 pet deposit/pet

- In-unit washer and dryer

- Yard and front porch

- On-street parking (garage is not for tenant use)



The renter pays electricity, gas, water, trash, sewage, internet, and cable. The landscaping will be handled by the landlord. Smoking is prohibited in the property.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Atlantic Plaza Park, Scherer Park, Bixby Knolls Park, and Jackson Park.



Bus lines:

191 SANTA FE / DEL AMO - 0.2 mile

52 LONG BEACH VIA VICTORIA - 0.3 mile

51 LONG BEACH BLVD - 0.3 mile

192 SANTA FE / SOUTH ST. - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:

Metro Blue Line (801) - 1.2 miles



(RLNE5764771)