Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

285 East Sunset Street

285 East Sunset Street · No Longer Available
Location

285 East Sunset Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Addams

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Cozy, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex home property rental situated in the friendly Addams neighborhood in Long Beach.

FEATURES:
- Comfortable interior with premium hardwood flooring and big windows with blinds
- Kitchen with tile countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave make preparing meals a convenience
- Bathroom with a vanity sink and shower/tub combo
- Ceiling fans and gas heating
- Pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed with $500 pet deposit/pet
- In-unit washer and dryer
- Yard and front porch
- On-street parking (garage is not for tenant use)

The renter pays electricity, gas, water, trash, sewage, internet, and cable. The landscaping will be handled by the landlord. Smoking is prohibited in the property.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Atlantic Plaza Park, Scherer Park, Bixby Knolls Park, and Jackson Park.

Bus lines:
191 SANTA FE / DEL AMO - 0.2 mile
52 LONG BEACH VIA VICTORIA - 0.3 mile
51 LONG BEACH BLVD - 0.3 mile
192 SANTA FE / SOUTH ST. - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Blue Line (801) - 1.2 miles

(RLNE5764771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 East Sunset Street have any available units?
285 East Sunset Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 285 East Sunset Street have?
Some of 285 East Sunset Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 East Sunset Street currently offering any rent specials?
285 East Sunset Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 East Sunset Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 285 East Sunset Street is pet friendly.
Does 285 East Sunset Street offer parking?
Yes, 285 East Sunset Street offers parking.
Does 285 East Sunset Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 285 East Sunset Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 East Sunset Street have a pool?
No, 285 East Sunset Street does not have a pool.
Does 285 East Sunset Street have accessible units?
No, 285 East Sunset Street does not have accessible units.
Does 285 East Sunset Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 285 East Sunset Street does not have units with dishwashers.

