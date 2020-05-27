2801 E. 2nd St

Amenities

The Perfect Apartment for Peaceful Living in Bluff Heights - This quiet top floor apartment in Bluff Heights is one of a kind! At approximately 500 square feet, this upper level home comes with pristine hardwood floors, lots of windows that allow natural sunlight, a huge walk in closet, two pull out trundle beds, plus beautiful architectural details and ample built in storage throughout. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove and refrigerator. Onsite laundry is also offered along with paid water, sewer, gas and refuse. Street parking only. Sorry, no pets considered. Located at 2801 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach CA 90803.

