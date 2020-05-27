All apartments in Long Beach
2801 E. 2nd St
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:25 AM

2801 E. 2nd St

2801 East 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2801 East 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90803
Bluff Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
The Perfect Apartment for Peaceful Living in Bluff Heights - This quiet top floor apartment in Bluff Heights is one of a kind! At approximately 500 square feet, this upper level home comes with pristine hardwood floors, lots of windows that allow natural sunlight, a huge walk in closet, two pull out trundle beds, plus beautiful architectural details and ample built in storage throughout. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove and refrigerator. Onsite laundry is also offered along with paid water, sewer, gas and refuse. Street parking only. Sorry, no pets considered. Located at 2801 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach CA 90803.
Call today for a private viewing appointment: (562) 233-9999.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5101945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 E. 2nd St have any available units?
2801 E. 2nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 E. 2nd St have?
Some of 2801 E. 2nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 E. 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
2801 E. 2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 E. 2nd St pet-friendly?
No, 2801 E. 2nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2801 E. 2nd St offer parking?
No, 2801 E. 2nd St does not offer parking.
Does 2801 E. 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2801 E. 2nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 E. 2nd St have a pool?
No, 2801 E. 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 2801 E. 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 2801 E. 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 E. 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 E. 2nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
