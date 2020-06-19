2747 Studebaker Rd

Amenities
Cozy up to your wood-burning fireplace in this AMAZING home! - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is perfect for entertaining. As you walk into the living room you find the fireplace ready for cozying down with your family. The kitchen offers lots of cabinet space and a new stainless steel sink. The bedrooms offer lots of closet space and have lots of natural lighting. The newly renovated bathroom offers a shower with new subway tiles throughout and a clean cut white tub ready to wind down for the day. The backyard is perfect for hosting family gatherings, gardening or just reading a good book. Washer and dryer hookups are available. It includes a one car garage. Make this your home now!!
Pet Policy: Small only
Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 1 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single Family Home
Year Built: 1951
Utilities Included: Gardening
Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher
Garage / Parking: One car garage
Flooring: Hardwood, Tile
Yard: Backyard
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
(RLNE4622456)