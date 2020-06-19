All apartments in Long Beach
2747 Studebaker Rd
2747 Studebaker Rd

2747 Studebaker Road · No Longer Available
Location

2747 Studebaker Road, Long Beach, CA 90815
Plaza

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy up to your wood-burning fireplace in this AMAZING home! - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is perfect for entertaining. As you walk into the living room you find the fireplace ready for cozying down with your family. The kitchen offers lots of cabinet space and a new stainless steel sink. The bedrooms offer lots of closet space and have lots of natural lighting. The newly renovated bathroom offers a shower with new subway tiles throughout and a clean cut white tub ready to wind down for the day. The backyard is perfect for hosting family gatherings, gardening or just reading a good book. Washer and dryer hookups are available. It includes a one car garage. Make this your home now!!

Pet Policy: Small only
Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 1 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single Family Home
Year Built: 1951
Utilities Included: Gardening
Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher
Garage / Parking: One car garage
Flooring: Hardwood, Tile
Yard: Backyard
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE4622456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2747 Studebaker Rd have any available units?
2747 Studebaker Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2747 Studebaker Rd have?
Some of 2747 Studebaker Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2747 Studebaker Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2747 Studebaker Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2747 Studebaker Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2747 Studebaker Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2747 Studebaker Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2747 Studebaker Rd does offer parking.
Does 2747 Studebaker Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2747 Studebaker Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2747 Studebaker Rd have a pool?
No, 2747 Studebaker Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2747 Studebaker Rd have accessible units?
No, 2747 Studebaker Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2747 Studebaker Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2747 Studebaker Rd has units with dishwashers.
