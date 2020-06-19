2747 Studebaker Rd

Amenities

Cozy up to your wood-burning fireplace in this AMAZING home! - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is perfect for entertaining. As you walk into the living room you find the fireplace ready for cozying down with your family. The kitchen offers lots of cabinet space and a new stainless steel sink. The bedrooms offer lots of closet space and have lots of natural lighting. The newly renovated bathroom offers a shower with new subway tiles throughout and a clean cut white tub ready to wind down for the day. The backyard is perfect for hosting family gatherings, gardening or just reading a good book. Washer and dryer hookups are available. It includes a one car garage. Make this your home now!!



Pet Policy: Small only

Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 1 pet maximum

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Single Family Home

Year Built: 1951

Utilities Included: Gardening

Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher

Garage / Parking: One car garage

Flooring: Hardwood, Tile

Yard: Backyard

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



