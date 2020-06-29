2720 East 4th Street - F

Amenities
You've finally found your new home! This quaint community is located on retro row. Here you are surrounded by a plethora of local boutiques, artisanal coffee shop, and hit breakfast spots. This home is located on the 2nd floor and overlooks a beautiful courtyard. With a spacious living and walk-in storage closet you can use your imagination and design your own space. Your tiled kitchen comes with both an oven and a refrigerator. There are also built-in cabinetry along the hallway leading into the kitchen!
Sorry, no pets. The property does come with 1 car parking space!
**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**