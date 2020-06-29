All apartments in Long Beach
2720 East 4th Street - F
Last updated February 16 2020 at 12:16 AM

2720 East 4th Street - F

2720 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2720 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
coffee bar
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
You've finally found your new home! This quaint community is located on retro row. Here you are surrounded by a plethora of local boutiques, artisanal coffee shop, and hit breakfast spots. This home is located on the 2nd floor and overlooks a beautiful courtyard. With a spacious living and walk-in storage closet you can use your imagination and design your own space. Your tiled kitchen comes with both an oven and a refrigerator. There are also built-in cabinetry along the hallway leading into the kitchen!

Sorry, no pets. The property does come with 1 car parking space!

**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 East 4th Street - F have any available units?
2720 East 4th Street - F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2720 East 4th Street - F have?
Some of 2720 East 4th Street - F's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 East 4th Street - F currently offering any rent specials?
2720 East 4th Street - F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 East 4th Street - F pet-friendly?
No, 2720 East 4th Street - F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2720 East 4th Street - F offer parking?
Yes, 2720 East 4th Street - F offers parking.
Does 2720 East 4th Street - F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 East 4th Street - F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 East 4th Street - F have a pool?
No, 2720 East 4th Street - F does not have a pool.
Does 2720 East 4th Street - F have accessible units?
No, 2720 East 4th Street - F does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 East 4th Street - F have units with dishwashers?
No, 2720 East 4th Street - F does not have units with dishwashers.

