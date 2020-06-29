2720 East 4th Street - F

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard parking

You've finally found your new home! This quaint community is located on retro row. Here you are surrounded by a plethora of local boutiques, artisanal coffee shop, and hit breakfast spots. This home is located on the 2nd floor and overlooks a beautiful courtyard. With a spacious living and walk-in storage closet you can use your imagination and design your own space. Your tiled kitchen comes with both an oven and a refrigerator. There are also built-in cabinetry along the hallway leading into the kitchen!



Sorry, no pets. The property does come with 1 car parking space!



**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**