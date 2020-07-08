All apartments in Long Beach
2662 E 2nd St Unit F2

2662 East 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2662 East 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90803
Bluff Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
***By Appointment only so please call Jesus Saucedo Property Manager at 562-758-1409***

Don't miss this beautiful opportunity in the Tiarra Imperial complex in the heart of Bluff Park historical district. Features include: very open and light floorplan, hardwood floors, completely remodeled kitchen with travertine counters, peach travertine flooring, high end stainless appliances (dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave, refrigerator, wine fridge, plate warmer), plantation shutters and molding. This unit also boasts a master suite with private bath, INSIDE LAUNDRY (washer and dryer included), spacious, south facing balcony with city views! Designer appointments throughout! Cats allowed but no dogs please.

-application fee is $35 per adult
-utilities include water, sewage and trash

Highlights of property:

-2 bed / 2 bath
-WASHER / DRYER inside unit
-Parking
-Cats ok
-Patio
-Hardwood Floors
-Re-modled Kitchen

To schedule a showing, please click on the button below for the calendar:

Schedule a Showing Online

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:ï¿½???ï¿½??ï¿½?Â 
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at CMC Realty & Property Management, 6552 Bolsa Huntington Beach, CA 92647. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01518510ï¿½?Â 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2662 E 2nd St Unit F2 have any available units?
2662 E 2nd St Unit F2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2662 E 2nd St Unit F2 have?
Some of 2662 E 2nd St Unit F2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2662 E 2nd St Unit F2 currently offering any rent specials?
2662 E 2nd St Unit F2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2662 E 2nd St Unit F2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2662 E 2nd St Unit F2 is pet friendly.
Does 2662 E 2nd St Unit F2 offer parking?
Yes, 2662 E 2nd St Unit F2 offers parking.
Does 2662 E 2nd St Unit F2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2662 E 2nd St Unit F2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2662 E 2nd St Unit F2 have a pool?
No, 2662 E 2nd St Unit F2 does not have a pool.
Does 2662 E 2nd St Unit F2 have accessible units?
No, 2662 E 2nd St Unit F2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2662 E 2nd St Unit F2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2662 E 2nd St Unit F2 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
