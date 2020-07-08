2662 E 2nd St Unit F2

Amenities

***By Appointment only so please call Jesus Saucedo Property Manager at 562-758-1409***



Don't miss this beautiful opportunity in the Tiarra Imperial complex in the heart of Bluff Park historical district. Features include: very open and light floorplan, hardwood floors, completely remodeled kitchen with travertine counters, peach travertine flooring, high end stainless appliances (dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave, refrigerator, wine fridge, plate warmer), plantation shutters and molding. This unit also boasts a master suite with private bath, INSIDE LAUNDRY (washer and dryer included), spacious, south facing balcony with city views! Designer appointments throughout! Cats allowed but no dogs please.



-application fee is $35 per adult

-utilities include water, sewage and trash



