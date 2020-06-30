2652 Maine Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This beautifully updated Spanish style home is the perfect place to live in, relax or entertain. Unwind in the cozy living room that opens to the intimate dining room and the spacious, updated kitchen featuring crisp white cabinets against white subway tiled walls, a farmhouse sink and stainless steel appliances. Down the hallway, the updated bathroom has a large sink and a rainfall shower head in the white tiled shower/tub combo. The large, lush backyard features lots of grass, and greenery all around with a covered patio - perfect for entertaining family and friends. This home is located close to schools, parks, and shopping. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity! Contact Dublin Wahlberg for more information (323) 578-1732