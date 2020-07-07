All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:08 PM

259 Siena Drive

259 North Siena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

259 North Siena Drive, Long Beach, CA 90803
Naples

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Top Floor Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit is part of a triplex and has been Recently Renovated with Refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout, Large Living Room, Dining Area, Remodeled Kitchen with all New Stainless Steel Appliances and Laundry Hook-Ups, and Remodeled Bathroom. This Unit also Features lots of Natural Light, a Porch/Balcony, and a 1-Car Garage. Located just steps to the Bay and Naples Canals, and a few blocks from Belmont Shore's fine dining and shops and the Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 Siena Drive have any available units?
259 Siena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 259 Siena Drive have?
Some of 259 Siena Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 Siena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
259 Siena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 Siena Drive pet-friendly?
No, 259 Siena Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 259 Siena Drive offer parking?
Yes, 259 Siena Drive offers parking.
Does 259 Siena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 259 Siena Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 Siena Drive have a pool?
No, 259 Siena Drive does not have a pool.
Does 259 Siena Drive have accessible units?
No, 259 Siena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 259 Siena Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 259 Siena Drive has units with dishwashers.

