Amenities

hardwood floors garage ceiling fan carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location!!! Enjoy living in the Belmont Shores area close to amazing restaurants, shopping, beaches, and the Long Beach Marina. Built in 1932, this charming 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit with retro-chic black & white tile bathroom, dining area located in the galley kitchen, hardwood floors in living room and newer carpet in hall and bedroom. The apartment includes access to a large common area backyard and a 1-car garage. No pets and no smoking.