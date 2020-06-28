Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful Belmont Heights Neighborhood - Located in quiet Belmont Heights, this upper level apartment over a large garage area boasts no common walls and windows facing every direction. This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit with approximately 1000 square feet of living space. There are hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The apartment includes cathedral ceilings, ceiling fans, dual pane windows and Air Conditioning! The kitchen includes refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave. There is a private balcony and an enclosed lower level outside area. This property comes with a one car private garage. There is private laundry in the unit. A small and well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 254 Euclid Ave., Long Beach, CA 90803.

Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2499248)