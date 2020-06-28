All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

254 Euclid Ave.

254 Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

254 Euclid Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful Belmont Heights Neighborhood - Located in quiet Belmont Heights, this upper level apartment over a large garage area boasts no common walls and windows facing every direction. This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit with approximately 1000 square feet of living space. There are hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The apartment includes cathedral ceilings, ceiling fans, dual pane windows and Air Conditioning! The kitchen includes refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave. There is a private balcony and an enclosed lower level outside area. This property comes with a one car private garage. There is private laundry in the unit. A small and well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 254 Euclid Ave., Long Beach, CA 90803.
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2499248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 Euclid Ave. have any available units?
254 Euclid Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 254 Euclid Ave. have?
Some of 254 Euclid Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 Euclid Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
254 Euclid Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 Euclid Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 254 Euclid Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 254 Euclid Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 254 Euclid Ave. offers parking.
Does 254 Euclid Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 254 Euclid Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 Euclid Ave. have a pool?
No, 254 Euclid Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 254 Euclid Ave. have accessible units?
No, 254 Euclid Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 254 Euclid Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 254 Euclid Ave. has units with dishwashers.
