Long Beach, CA
2534 E 7th St
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

2534 E 7th St

2534 East 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2534 East 7th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Bluff Heights - Spotless House - Located in Bluff Heights, this spotless house is a real gem! With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home boasts nearly 1800 square feet of living space. There are hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The property comes with gourmet kitchen including newer cabinetry, granite counters, appliances such as refrigerator, gas range, microwave, dishwasher and wine locker. The master bedroom includes 10 foot high ceilings, recessed lighting, ceiling fan, a walk in closet, and a stunning master bathroom. This house comes with forced air heating and air conditioning. There is a two car garage. The backyard includes a large private deck connected to a common area green space. The owner will pay for gardener and water.
A small and well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 2534 E. 7th St., Long Beach, CA 90814
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.

(RLNE3870456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2534 E 7th St have any available units?
2534 E 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2534 E 7th St have?
Some of 2534 E 7th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2534 E 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
2534 E 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2534 E 7th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2534 E 7th St is pet friendly.
Does 2534 E 7th St offer parking?
Yes, 2534 E 7th St offers parking.
Does 2534 E 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2534 E 7th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2534 E 7th St have a pool?
No, 2534 E 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 2534 E 7th St have accessible units?
No, 2534 E 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2534 E 7th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2534 E 7th St has units with dishwashers.

