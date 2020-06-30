Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Bluff Heights - Spotless House - Located in Bluff Heights, this spotless house is a real gem! With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home boasts nearly 1800 square feet of living space. There are hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The property comes with gourmet kitchen including newer cabinetry, granite counters, appliances such as refrigerator, gas range, microwave, dishwasher and wine locker. The master bedroom includes 10 foot high ceilings, recessed lighting, ceiling fan, a walk in closet, and a stunning master bathroom. This house comes with forced air heating and air conditioning. There is a two car garage. The backyard includes a large private deck connected to a common area green space. The owner will pay for gardener and water.

A small and well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 2534 E. 7th St., Long Beach, CA 90814

Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.



(RLNE3870456)