Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

2512 E 11TH ST Available 02/01/20 Remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath Home Rose Park adjacent - This was a cozy 2 bedroom cottage that has been expanded to include an outdoor dining/BBQ area and an outdoor living room. The attention to detail in this home is incredible, quartz counter tops, custom bathrooms . . . a designer's dream. There are two off street parking spaces and a small yard and a big front porch that Fido will go crazy for . . . you may never want to leave home again. The vibe in this home is palpable and the pictures just can't do it justice. All this place needs is you and your positive energy . . . please reach out today and schedule a viewing.



Application fee $45 per adult



Security deposit $2,600 . . . Pet deposit $250



Rent $2,600 per month plus a $25 service fee



