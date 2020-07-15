All apartments in Long Beach
2512 E 11TH ST

2512 East 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2512 East 11th Street, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bbq/grill
2512 E 11TH ST Available 02/01/20 Remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath Home Rose Park adjacent - This was a cozy 2 bedroom cottage that has been expanded to include an outdoor dining/BBQ area and an outdoor living room. The attention to detail in this home is incredible, quartz counter tops, custom bathrooms . . . a designer's dream. There are two off street parking spaces and a small yard and a big front porch that Fido will go crazy for . . . you may never want to leave home again. The vibe in this home is palpable and the pictures just can't do it justice. All this place needs is you and your positive energy . . . please reach out today and schedule a viewing.

Application fee $45 per adult

Security deposit $2,600 . . . Pet deposit $250

Rent $2,600 per month plus a $25 service fee

(RLNE5472692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 E 11TH ST have any available units?
2512 E 11TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 E 11TH ST have?
Some of 2512 E 11TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 E 11TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
2512 E 11TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 E 11TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2512 E 11TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 2512 E 11TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 2512 E 11TH ST offers parking.
Does 2512 E 11TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2512 E 11TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 E 11TH ST have a pool?
No, 2512 E 11TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 2512 E 11TH ST have accessible units?
No, 2512 E 11TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 E 11TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 E 11TH ST has units with dishwashers.
