2510 Magnolia Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath, Dinning room, Living room, Breakfast nook, Mud room,Granite Counters, Washer and Dryer in unit, Forced Heat and Air, Refrigerator / Freezer, Microwave, Stainless Steel and Pedestal sinks, Ceiling Fans, Stepped and Cove ceilings, Ceramic tile, Hardwood Laminate Floor, New 2 tone paint, Large windows that let in lot's of light and ocean breezes with garden and tree top views. Beautiful gardens with hanging basket and potted plants, HUGH walled in backyard with fenced in dog run, fruit trees, Cathedral iron gates, patios, water fountain, vine covered arbor, flowers and exotic plantsNice neighbors and neighborhood, little old ladies walk their dogs at all hours, bike trails on the river, art walks, marathonseasy access to PCH, 710, 405,110, 91, 105, 605 Fwy's, Bus, Blue Line, LB Airport, Schools, Shopping, Hospitals, Beach, Harbor,Off street parking, easy on street parking and 1 car private garageDOWN Unit Available2510 Magnolia Ave. LongBeach, Ca. 90806