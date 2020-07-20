All apartments in Long Beach
2510 Magnolia Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2510 Magnolia Avenue

2510 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2510 Magnolia Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90806
Wrigley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath, Dinning room, Living room, Breakfast nook, Mud room,Granite Counters, Washer and Dryer in unit, Forced Heat and Air, Refrigerator / Freezer, Microwave, Stainless Steel and Pedestal sinks, Ceiling Fans, Stepped and Cove ceilings, Ceramic tile, Hardwood Laminate Floor, New 2 tone paint, Large windows that let in lot's of light and ocean breezes with garden and tree top views. Beautiful gardens with hanging basket and potted plants, HUGH walled in backyard with fenced in dog run, fruit trees, Cathedral iron gates, patios, water fountain, vine covered arbor, flowers and exotic plantsNice neighbors and neighborhood, little old ladies walk their dogs at all hours, bike trails on the river, art walks, marathonseasy access to PCH, 710, 405,110, 91, 105, 605 Fwy's, Bus, Blue Line, LB Airport, Schools, Shopping, Hospitals, Beach, Harbor,Off street parking, easy on street parking and 1 car private garageDOWN Unit Available2510 Magnolia Ave. LongBeach, Ca. 90806

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 50
Parking Details: Garage lot.

