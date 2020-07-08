All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 9 2020

249 Tivoli Drive

249 Tivoli Drive · No Longer Available
Location

249 Tivoli Drive, Long Beach, CA 90803
Naples

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous, newly upgraded Naples Island home! This property is
located with all the space you need to enjoy the beach community. This bright,
grand entry floorplan features an open first floor including a spacious
BD and full BA with a striking curved staircase leading to the second
floor with its 3 add'tl bedrooms. The expansive master retreat has
dual walk-in closets, a peaceful sitting room with gas FP and custom
built-in cabinetry, and a roomy master BA. The home has been maintained
with pride of ownership and upgraded with custom paint, new hard surface
flooring and stairs, new plush bedroom carpet, and new baseboards. Under the So Cal sky, you can view
Catalina from the nearly 900 sq ft rooftop deck newly rebuilt with Trex decking.
French doors upstairs and down welcome the cool ocean
breezes. The deck has the plumbing, wiring and gas
lines for easy future upgrades. Keep the car parked in the garage and walk
to any of the fine dining and shopping on 2nd Street in Naples and Belmont
Shore and at the new 2nd & PCH Center, ride bikes along the beach bike path,
or stroll to the Naples Canals, the Yacht Club, Marine Stadium, Mothers
Beach or the Colorado Lagoon. Or, with Alamitos Bay just steps away,
enjoy some time on the water. Your calendar
will be filled with community activities like concerts in the park, movies
at the beach, Stroll and Savor on 2nd Street, and the annual Naples Pancake
Breakfast. You will not be disappointed - this is a MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 Tivoli Drive have any available units?
249 Tivoli Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 249 Tivoli Drive have?
Some of 249 Tivoli Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 Tivoli Drive currently offering any rent specials?
249 Tivoli Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Tivoli Drive pet-friendly?
No, 249 Tivoli Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 249 Tivoli Drive offer parking?
Yes, 249 Tivoli Drive offers parking.
Does 249 Tivoli Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 Tivoli Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Tivoli Drive have a pool?
No, 249 Tivoli Drive does not have a pool.
Does 249 Tivoli Drive have accessible units?
No, 249 Tivoli Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 249 Tivoli Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 Tivoli Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

