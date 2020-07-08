249 Tivoli Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous, newly upgraded Naples Island home! This property is
located with all the space you need to enjoy the beach community. This bright,
grand entry floorplan features an open first floor including a spacious
BD and full BA with a striking curved staircase leading to the second
floor with its 3 add'tl bedrooms. The expansive master retreat has
dual walk-in closets, a peaceful sitting room with gas FP and custom
built-in cabinetry, and a roomy master BA. The home has been maintained
with pride of ownership and upgraded with custom paint, new hard surface
flooring and stairs, new plush bedroom carpet, and new baseboards. Under the So Cal sky, you can view
Catalina from the nearly 900 sq ft rooftop deck newly rebuilt with Trex decking.
French doors upstairs and down welcome the cool ocean
breezes. The deck has the plumbing, wiring and gas
lines for easy future upgrades. Keep the car parked in the garage and walk
to any of the fine dining and shopping on 2nd Street in Naples and Belmont
Shore and at the new 2nd & PCH Center, ride bikes along the beach bike path,
or stroll to the Naples Canals, the Yacht Club, Marine Stadium, Mothers
Beach or the Colorado Lagoon. Or, with Alamitos Bay just steps away,
enjoy some time on the water. Your calendar
will be filled with community activities like concerts in the park, movies
at the beach, Stroll and Savor on 2nd Street, and the annual Naples Pancake
Breakfast. You will not be disappointed - this is a MUST SEE!!!