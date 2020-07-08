249 Tivoli Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous, newly upgraded Naples Island home! This property is

located with all the space you need to enjoy the beach community. This bright,

grand entry floorplan features an open first floor including a spacious

BD and full BA with a striking curved staircase leading to the second

floor with its 3 add'tl bedrooms. The expansive master retreat has

dual walk-in closets, a peaceful sitting room with gas FP and custom

built-in cabinetry, and a roomy master BA. The home has been maintained

with pride of ownership and upgraded with custom paint, new hard surface

flooring and stairs, new plush bedroom carpet, and new baseboards. Under the So Cal sky, you can view

Catalina from the nearly 900 sq ft rooftop deck newly rebuilt with Trex decking.

French doors upstairs and down welcome the cool ocean

breezes. The deck has the plumbing, wiring and gas

lines for easy future upgrades. Keep the car parked in the garage and walk

to any of the fine dining and shopping on 2nd Street in Naples and Belmont

Shore and at the new 2nd & PCH Center, ride bikes along the beach bike path,

or stroll to the Naples Canals, the Yacht Club, Marine Stadium, Mothers

Beach or the Colorado Lagoon. Or, with Alamitos Bay just steps away,

enjoy some time on the water. Your calendar

will be filled with community activities like concerts in the park, movies

at the beach, Stroll and Savor on 2nd Street, and the annual Naples Pancake

Breakfast. You will not be disappointed - this is a MUST SEE!!!