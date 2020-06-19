2450 E. 6th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry cats allowed parking ceiling fan extra storage some paid utils

2450 E. 6 th Street is a two story multi dwelling key access building. Building is centrally located near shopping and dining options, near Belmont Shores 2 nd Street, The Pike, Retro Row and Ralphs shopping center. Minutes from the Beach and Bixby Park (Bixby Park has a great Farmers Market on Tuesdays and Saturdays) First floor Laundry Room (which can be operated with coins or app) Utilities included with rent Water and sewage, tenant pays other utilities-All electric building.

Upper rear one bedroom, one bath features fresh two tone-paint, new plank flooring throughout, new blinds, new ceiling fan in dining room and bedroom, large wall-to-wall closet in bedroom and has a large closet in hallway great for additional storage. Bathroom has a bathtub/shower combination, new vanity and fixtures. Kitchen includes an electric stove, has great cabinet space, pantry and breakfast bar. Cats welcome with an increased deposit. Move in Special $500 off first months rent (OAC).



Utilities: Water, Trash.

Parking: Street parking

