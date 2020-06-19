All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 2450 E. 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2450 E. 6th Street
Last updated March 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

2450 E. 6th Street

2450 East 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2450 East 6th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
parking
ceiling fan
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
2450 E. 6 th Street is a two story multi dwelling key access building. Building is centrally located near shopping and dining options, near Belmont Shores 2 nd Street, The Pike, Retro Row and Ralphs shopping center. Minutes from the Beach and Bixby Park (Bixby Park has a great Farmers Market on Tuesdays and Saturdays) First floor Laundry Room (which can be operated with coins or app) Utilities included with rent Water and sewage, tenant pays other utilities-All electric building.
Upper rear one bedroom, one bath features fresh two tone-paint, new plank flooring throughout, new blinds, new ceiling fan in dining room and bedroom, large wall-to-wall closet in bedroom and has a large closet in hallway great for additional storage. Bathroom has a bathtub/shower combination, new vanity and fixtures. Kitchen includes an electric stove, has great cabinet space, pantry and breakfast bar. Cats welcome with an increased deposit. Move in Special $500 off first months rent (OAC).

Utilities: Water, Trash.
Parking: Street parking
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/long-beach-1-bed-1-bath/6236/

IT490226 - IT49MC6236

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2450 E. 6th Street have any available units?
2450 E. 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2450 E. 6th Street have?
Some of 2450 E. 6th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2450 E. 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2450 E. 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 E. 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2450 E. 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2450 E. 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2450 E. 6th Street offers parking.
Does 2450 E. 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2450 E. 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 E. 6th Street have a pool?
No, 2450 E. 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2450 E. 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 2450 E. 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 E. 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2450 E. 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
111 W. Del Amo
111 W. Del Amo Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90805
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine