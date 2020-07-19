All apartments in Long Beach
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2275 Chestnut Ave
Last updated January 29 2020

2275 Chestnut Ave

2275 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2275 Chestnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90806
South Wrigley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 1 Bed, 1 Bath, Great Neighborhood! - Property Id: 81188

No Section 8,
Credit Score at least 600.

Very Large, Very Private 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom.
- Downstairs Unit located in a residential area.
- Completely Remodeled
- Security Gate
- Stainless Steel Cook Top
- Tile and Hardwood Floors
- Upgraded Bathroom!
- Ceiling Fans, Window Blinds

Very Close to 405 and 710 Freeways
Very Close to Downtown Long Beach, with lots of attractions and entertainment!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81188
Property Id 81188

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5490179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2275 Chestnut Ave have any available units?
2275 Chestnut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2275 Chestnut Ave have?
Some of 2275 Chestnut Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2275 Chestnut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2275 Chestnut Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2275 Chestnut Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2275 Chestnut Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2275 Chestnut Ave offer parking?
No, 2275 Chestnut Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2275 Chestnut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2275 Chestnut Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2275 Chestnut Ave have a pool?
No, 2275 Chestnut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2275 Chestnut Ave have accessible units?
No, 2275 Chestnut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2275 Chestnut Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2275 Chestnut Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
