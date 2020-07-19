2275 Chestnut Ave

Amenities
Spacious 1 Bed, 1 Bath, Great Neighborhood! - Property Id: 81188
No Section 8,
Credit Score at least 600.
Very Large, Very Private 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom.
- Downstairs Unit located in a residential area.
- Completely Remodeled
- Security Gate
- Stainless Steel Cook Top
- Tile and Hardwood Floors
- Upgraded Bathroom!
- Ceiling Fans, Window Blinds
Very Close to 405 and 710 Freeways
Very Close to Downtown Long Beach, with lots of attractions and entertainment!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81188
Property Id 81188
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5490179)