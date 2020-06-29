All apartments in Long Beach
2274 ALBURY AVENUE

2274 Albury Avenue · (562) 439-2147
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2274 Albury Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Los Altos

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2274 ALBURY AVENUE · Avail. Jul 1

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2274 ALBURY AVENUE Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME NEWLY UPGRADED IN LOS ALTOS - Beautiful newly upgraded 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bath Single Family Resident located in the desirable neighborhood of Los Altos. Includes fresh paint and new crown molding throughout, hardwood laminate flooring, tile in bathroom, newly upgraded kitchen includes new cabinets with quartz counter tops and stainless steel sink, new stainless steel appliances includes gas stove/oven range, microwave, dishwasher, blinds, new ceiling fans, new brush nickel lighting, new brush nickel hinges & handles on all cabinets throughout the house,new reconfigured laundry room includes new white stack-able washer/dryer, new programmed attic fan with switch has been added to help on hot days, 2 car garage with new dry wall and floor painted with non-skid paint, front driveway, The exterior of the property has been upgraded with new siding & paint, new brick planters, new sod & sprinkler system, new automatic dawn to dusk LED lighting, New porch railings, new window screens**NO SMOKING & PET FREE PROPERTY**No co-signer**Owner pays for gardener only and tenant pays for all utilities**ONE YEAR LEASE**RENT $3200.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT $3205.00**Terms & Conditions may change without notice**Close to shopping, parks, schools and freeway access**

**SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS TO VIEW THIS PROPERTY UNDER CDC GUIDELINES CAN BE SCHEDULED ONLY IF AN APPLICATION IS SUBMITTED*****PROPERTY MAY BE VIEWED BY VIRTUAL TOUR*****

**IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS REGARDING THIS PROPERTY PLEASE CONTACT SANDRA @ 562.439.2147

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5583003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2274 ALBURY AVENUE have any available units?
2274 ALBURY AVENUE has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2274 ALBURY AVENUE have?
Some of 2274 ALBURY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2274 ALBURY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2274 ALBURY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2274 ALBURY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2274 ALBURY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2274 ALBURY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2274 ALBURY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2274 ALBURY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2274 ALBURY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2274 ALBURY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2274 ALBURY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2274 ALBURY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2274 ALBURY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2274 ALBURY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2274 ALBURY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
