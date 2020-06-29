Amenities

2274 ALBURY AVENUE Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME NEWLY UPGRADED IN LOS ALTOS - Beautiful newly upgraded 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bath Single Family Resident located in the desirable neighborhood of Los Altos. Includes fresh paint and new crown molding throughout, hardwood laminate flooring, tile in bathroom, newly upgraded kitchen includes new cabinets with quartz counter tops and stainless steel sink, new stainless steel appliances includes gas stove/oven range, microwave, dishwasher, blinds, new ceiling fans, new brush nickel lighting, new brush nickel hinges & handles on all cabinets throughout the house,new reconfigured laundry room includes new white stack-able washer/dryer, new programmed attic fan with switch has been added to help on hot days, 2 car garage with new dry wall and floor painted with non-skid paint, front driveway, The exterior of the property has been upgraded with new siding & paint, new brick planters, new sod & sprinkler system, new automatic dawn to dusk LED lighting, New porch railings, new window screens**NO SMOKING & PET FREE PROPERTY**No co-signer**Owner pays for gardener only and tenant pays for all utilities**ONE YEAR LEASE**RENT $3200.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT $3205.00**Terms & Conditions may change without notice**Close to shopping, parks, schools and freeway access**



**SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS TO VIEW THIS PROPERTY UNDER CDC GUIDELINES CAN BE SCHEDULED ONLY IF AN APPLICATION IS SUBMITTED*****PROPERTY MAY BE VIEWED BY VIRTUAL TOUR*****



**IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS REGARDING THIS PROPERTY PLEASE CONTACT SANDRA @ 562.439.2147



No Pets Allowed



