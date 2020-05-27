2265 Granada Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This property is no longer available / We have no others at this time.

Only A.D.A. Companion / Service pets will be accepted. Must provide documentation. Street Parking only.

Duplex Property. Front unit of duplex. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. New carpet, paint, and mini blinds. Ceiling fans in each room. Aluminum Windows. Wall AC unit in living room & Wall gas heater. New lights throughout. Laundry room off kitchen. Gas dryer hookup. Security Screen doors. Laminated Counter tops in kitchen, new gas stove provided. New carpet and Vinyl flooring. Bath tub and tile freshly re-coated. Large side yard with brick patio area. Owner pays water and trash. Street parking only. Room Sizes: Living room: 17x10. Dining Room: 9x7, Master bedroom: 14x10, 2nd Bedroom: 11x11. Refrigerator Space: 35" x 66"