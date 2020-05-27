All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 2265 Granada Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2265 Granada Avenue
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:53 AM

2265 Granada Avenue

2265 Granada Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2265 Granada Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Stearns Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property is no longer available / We have no others at this time.
Only A.D.A. Companion / Service pets will be accepted. Must provide documentation. Street Parking only.
Duplex Property. Front unit of duplex. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. New carpet, paint, and mini blinds. Ceiling fans in each room. Aluminum Windows. Wall AC unit in living room & Wall gas heater. New lights throughout. Laundry room off kitchen. Gas dryer hookup. Security Screen doors. Laminated Counter tops in kitchen, new gas stove provided. New carpet and Vinyl flooring. Bath tub and tile freshly re-coated. Large side yard with brick patio area. Owner pays water and trash. Street parking only. Room Sizes: Living room: 17x10. Dining Room: 9x7, Master bedroom: 14x10, 2nd Bedroom: 11x11. Refrigerator Space: 35" x 66"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2265 Granada Avenue have any available units?
2265 Granada Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2265 Granada Avenue have?
Some of 2265 Granada Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2265 Granada Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2265 Granada Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2265 Granada Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2265 Granada Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2265 Granada Avenue offer parking?
No, 2265 Granada Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2265 Granada Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2265 Granada Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2265 Granada Avenue have a pool?
No, 2265 Granada Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2265 Granada Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2265 Granada Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2265 Granada Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2265 Granada Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine