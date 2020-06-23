2211 Eucalyptus Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Enchanting upstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex unit features a living room, separate dining room, spacious kitchen and indoor laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Unit includes a 30" gas stove. Private deck. Fully upgraded unit with hardwood floor in living room and dining room, newer carpet in bedroom, granite kitchen counter tops and newer hardware and fixtures throughout.



Please call 562-507-8234 to book a viewing.



Apply online at www.ggbproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.