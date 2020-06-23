All apartments in Long Beach
Location

2211 Eucalyptus Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90806
South Wrigley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Enchanting upstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex unit features a living room, separate dining room, spacious kitchen and indoor laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Unit includes a 30" gas stove. Private deck. Fully upgraded unit with hardwood floor in living room and dining room, newer carpet in bedroom, granite kitchen counter tops and newer hardware and fixtures throughout.

Please call 562-507-8234 to book a viewing.

Apply online at www.ggbproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 Eucalyptus Avenue have any available units?
2211 Eucalyptus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 Eucalyptus Avenue have?
Some of 2211 Eucalyptus Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 Eucalyptus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Eucalyptus Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Eucalyptus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2211 Eucalyptus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2211 Eucalyptus Avenue offer parking?
No, 2211 Eucalyptus Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2211 Eucalyptus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 Eucalyptus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Eucalyptus Avenue have a pool?
No, 2211 Eucalyptus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2211 Eucalyptus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2211 Eucalyptus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Eucalyptus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2211 Eucalyptus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

