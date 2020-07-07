Rent Calculator
2106 E.florida St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM
1 of 1
2106 E.florida St
2106 East Florida Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Long Beach
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location
2106 East Florida Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Franklin School
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Upstairs back unit,Fresh paint,Hardwood floors,Single car garage, Laundry on site
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2106 E.florida St have any available units?
2106 E.florida St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Long Beach Rent Report
.
Is 2106 E.florida St currently offering any rent specials?
2106 E.florida St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 E.florida St pet-friendly?
No, 2106 E.florida St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 2106 E.florida St offer parking?
Yes, 2106 E.florida St offers parking.
Does 2106 E.florida St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 E.florida St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 E.florida St have a pool?
No, 2106 E.florida St does not have a pool.
Does 2106 E.florida St have accessible units?
No, 2106 E.florida St does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 E.florida St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 E.florida St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2106 E.florida St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2106 E.florida St does not have units with air conditioning.
