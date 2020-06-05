All apartments in Long Beach
2025 W Wilma Place
Last updated April 11 2020 at 1:25 AM

2025 W Wilma Place

2025 West Wilma Place · No Longer Available
Location

2025 West Wilma Place, Long Beach, CA 90810
Upper Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 baths, 1,176 square foot GORGEOUS home is fully renovated inside and out. No detail was overlooked. Additional room without closet can work as a den or a 4th Bedroom. Flooring, lighting, fixtures, hardware, appliances, cabinetry are all upscale and have a current color scheme. The bathroom and kitchen features are incredible.The kitchen features stainless appliances and a pot-filler faucet over the stove. Gray stacked stone detail with recessed lighting. The bathrooms have sparkling glass shower doors on a rail systems. Wood panel accent at the end of the hall and the swinging wood gate off the kitchen add a warm wood look to the decor. Great Central Air and Heat, plus a Tankless Water Heater, and ceiling fans throughout for convenience. Outside look at the new roof, fresh landscape, new driveway, walkway, and raised stone planters. Back door leads to large yard with gathering area and room for gardening just in time for spring planting. Laundry hookups in the 2 car garage. Long gated driveway can accommodate 5 vehicles. Small pet may be considered. Please check out our virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5n7DSB7WqB2&brand=0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 W Wilma Place have any available units?
2025 W Wilma Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 W Wilma Place have?
Some of 2025 W Wilma Place's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 W Wilma Place currently offering any rent specials?
2025 W Wilma Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 W Wilma Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2025 W Wilma Place is pet friendly.
Does 2025 W Wilma Place offer parking?
Yes, 2025 W Wilma Place offers parking.
Does 2025 W Wilma Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 W Wilma Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 W Wilma Place have a pool?
No, 2025 W Wilma Place does not have a pool.
Does 2025 W Wilma Place have accessible units?
No, 2025 W Wilma Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 W Wilma Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2025 W Wilma Place has units with dishwashers.

