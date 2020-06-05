2025 W Wilma Place

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Don't miss out on this 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 baths, 1,176 square foot GORGEOUS home is fully renovated inside and out. No detail was overlooked. Additional room without closet can work as a den or a 4th Bedroom. Flooring, lighting, fixtures, hardware, appliances, cabinetry are all upscale and have a current color scheme. The bathroom and kitchen features are incredible.The kitchen features stainless appliances and a pot-filler faucet over the stove. Gray stacked stone detail with recessed lighting. The bathrooms have sparkling glass shower doors on a rail systems. Wood panel accent at the end of the hall and the swinging wood gate off the kitchen add a warm wood look to the decor. Great Central Air and Heat, plus a Tankless Water Heater, and ceiling fans throughout for convenience. Outside look at the new roof, fresh landscape, new driveway, walkway, and raised stone planters. Back door leads to large yard with gathering area and room for gardening just in time for spring planting. Laundry hookups in the 2 car garage. Long gated driveway can accommodate 5 vehicles. Small pet may be considered. Please check out our virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5n7DSB7WqB2&brand=0