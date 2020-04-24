201 Bay Shore Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803 Belmont Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome to the Bay Shore! This highly upgraded condo is in a dream location right off 2nd Street with views of the bay and ocean. Walk to your favorite restaurants and shops to experience the best that Belmont Shore has to offer. The unit features hardwood floors throughout along with a marvelously upgraded kitchen. Jack and Jill bathroom allows for a private master bathroom while still accessible to guests. The living room features a stunning fireplace and mantle along with two pull out day beds that are easily hidden when not in use. Full size stacked washer and dryer are inside the unit. No stone was left unturned when designing this dream condo!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 201 Bay Shore Avenue have any available units?
201 Bay Shore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Bay Shore Avenue have?
Some of 201 Bay Shore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Bay Shore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
201 Bay Shore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.