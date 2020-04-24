201 Bay Shore Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to the Bay Shore! This highly upgraded condo is in a dream location right off 2nd Street with views of the bay and ocean. Walk to your favorite restaurants and shops to experience the best that Belmont Shore has to offer. The unit features hardwood floors throughout along with a marvelously upgraded kitchen. Jack and Jill bathroom allows for a private master bathroom while still accessible to guests. The living room features a stunning fireplace and mantle along with two pull out day beds that are easily hidden when not in use. Full size stacked washer and dryer are inside the unit. No stone was left unturned when designing this dream condo!