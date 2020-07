Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location, location, location! Steps from the beach. 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Hardwood floors. Natural light.

Youll love the area and literally steps from the bike path on the beach and the peninsula. You wont find a better location. Pet friendly, up to two.

You would need to submit application through the leading manager which is 35 dollars per tenet.