All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1989 Olive Avenue Long Beach Unit 1991.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1989 Olive Avenue Long Beach Unit 1991
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1989 Olive Avenue Long Beach Unit 1991

1989 Olive Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Central Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1989 Olive Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90806
Central Long Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pretty 7 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, fourplex in the very walkable and bikeable Central Long Beach neighborhood in L.A.!

The spacious and unfurnished interior offers a premium hardwood floor. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with glossy granite countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, and oven/range. Installed gas heating and ceiling fans assure constant comfortable temperature inside the home. This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed. Theres a balcony outside a cool spot for relaxation. Smoking is not allowed.

It comes with 1 detached garage plus free parking spaces beside the building.

Tenant pays electricity, gas, sewage, trash, internet, and cable whereas the landlord will handle the water utility.
Located minutes away to and from Downtown Long Beach. Perfect location and a perfect place to call home!

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 81
Bike Score: 75

Nearby parks: Martin Luther King Junior Park, David Burcham Field, and California Recreation Center.

Bus lines:
61 ATLANTIC / ARTESIA STATION - 0.1 mile
176 PCH STATION - LBCC (LAC) - 0.3 mile
171 PCH / SEAL BEACH - 0.3 mile
173 PCH / STUDEBAKER - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
Metro A Line (Blue) - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5753947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1989 Olive Avenue Long Beach Unit 1991 have any available units?
1989 Olive Avenue Long Beach Unit 1991 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1989 Olive Avenue Long Beach Unit 1991 have?
Some of 1989 Olive Avenue Long Beach Unit 1991's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1989 Olive Avenue Long Beach Unit 1991 currently offering any rent specials?
1989 Olive Avenue Long Beach Unit 1991 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1989 Olive Avenue Long Beach Unit 1991 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1989 Olive Avenue Long Beach Unit 1991 is pet friendly.
Does 1989 Olive Avenue Long Beach Unit 1991 offer parking?
Yes, 1989 Olive Avenue Long Beach Unit 1991 does offer parking.
Does 1989 Olive Avenue Long Beach Unit 1991 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1989 Olive Avenue Long Beach Unit 1991 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1989 Olive Avenue Long Beach Unit 1991 have a pool?
No, 1989 Olive Avenue Long Beach Unit 1991 does not have a pool.
Does 1989 Olive Avenue Long Beach Unit 1991 have accessible units?
No, 1989 Olive Avenue Long Beach Unit 1991 does not have accessible units.
Does 1989 Olive Avenue Long Beach Unit 1991 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1989 Olive Avenue Long Beach Unit 1991 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine