1989 Olive Avenue Long Beach Unit 1991

Pretty 7 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, fourplex in the very walkable and bikeable Central Long Beach neighborhood in L.A.!



The spacious and unfurnished interior offers a premium hardwood floor. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with glossy granite countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, and oven/range. Installed gas heating and ceiling fans assure constant comfortable temperature inside the home. This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed. Theres a balcony outside a cool spot for relaxation. Smoking is not allowed.



It comes with 1 detached garage plus free parking spaces beside the building.



Tenant pays electricity, gas, sewage, trash, internet, and cable whereas the landlord will handle the water utility.

Located minutes away to and from Downtown Long Beach. Perfect location and a perfect place to call home!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 81

Bike Score: 75



Nearby parks: Martin Luther King Junior Park, David Burcham Field, and California Recreation Center.



Bus lines:

61 ATLANTIC / ARTESIA STATION - 0.1 mile

176 PCH STATION - LBCC (LAC) - 0.3 mile

171 PCH / SEAL BEACH - 0.3 mile

173 PCH / STUDEBAKER - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:

Metro A Line (Blue) - 0.5 mile



