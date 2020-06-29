All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:50 AM

1940 Chestnut Avenue

1940 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1940 Chestnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90806
South Wrigley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
14 Available 01/16/20 CALL OR TEXT 714-628-6269 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!

Gorgeous two Bedroom unit with fully furnished kitchen available in a gated building!
Come have a look! This could be your next home!

?Amenities Include?
?Hardwood Floors throughout
?Double pane glass windows
?Ceiling fans
?Gorgeous Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances: Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave
?New Bathroom with large tub and custom tile

?Address: 1940 Chestnut Ave., Long Beach,CA 90806?

Great location, walking distance to dining, shopping, entertainment and transportation!

?Terms?
?One year lease
?Monthly Rent $1,595
?Security Deposit $500 (On approved credit)
?Pet Security Deposit $500 + Pet Rent $30/month per Pet (2 pet max)
Application Fee $30

1940 Chestnut Apartments are located at: 1940 Chestnut Street, Long Beach,CA 90806 and are Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=12871509

(RLNE5393437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 Chestnut Avenue have any available units?
1940 Chestnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 Chestnut Avenue have?
Some of 1940 Chestnut Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 Chestnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1940 Chestnut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 Chestnut Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1940 Chestnut Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1940 Chestnut Avenue offer parking?
No, 1940 Chestnut Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1940 Chestnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1940 Chestnut Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 Chestnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 1940 Chestnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1940 Chestnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1940 Chestnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 Chestnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1940 Chestnut Avenue has units with dishwashers.
