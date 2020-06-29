1940 Chestnut Avenue

Amenities

14 Available 01/16/20 CALL OR TEXT 714-628-6269 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!



Gorgeous two Bedroom unit with fully furnished kitchen available in a gated building!

Come have a look! This could be your next home!



?Amenities Include?

?Hardwood Floors throughout

?Double pane glass windows

?Ceiling fans

?Gorgeous Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances: Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave

?New Bathroom with large tub and custom tile



?Address: 1940 Chestnut Ave., Long Beach,CA 90806?



Great location, walking distance to dining, shopping, entertainment and transportation!



?Terms?

?One year lease

?Monthly Rent $1,595

?Security Deposit $500 (On approved credit)

?Pet Security Deposit $500 + Pet Rent $30/month per Pet (2 pet max)

Application Fee $30



1940 Chestnut Apartments are located at: 1940 Chestnut Street, Long Beach,CA 90806 and are Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=12871509



(RLNE5393437)