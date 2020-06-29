1940 Chestnut Avenue

Amenities
Gorgeous two Bedroom unit with fully furnished kitchen available in a gated building!
Come have a look! This could be your next home!
?Amenities Include?
?Hardwood Floors throughout
?Double pane glass windows
?Ceiling fans
?Gorgeous Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances: Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave
?New Bathroom with large tub and custom tile
?Address: 1940 Chestnut Ave., Long Beach,CA 90806?
Great location, walking distance to dining, shopping, entertainment and transportation!
?Terms?
?One year lease
?Monthly Rent $1,595
?Security Deposit $500 (On approved credit)
?Pet Security Deposit $500 + Pet Rent $30/month per Pet (2 pet max)
Application Fee $30
1940 Chestnut Apartments are located at: 1940 Chestnut Street, Long Beach,CA 90806 and are Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties
