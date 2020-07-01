All apartments in Long Beach
1833 Lave Ave.

1833 Lave Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1833 Lave Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Los Altos

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Los Altos 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath - Welcome Home! This Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath mid century home with mini split AC has beautiful hardwood flooring in the spacious living room, the defined dining room off the kitchen as well as both bedrooms. The spacious kitchen has a stove and dishwasher and plenty of cabinets, with a full laundry room off the kitchen with additional cabinets. The bathroom has a nice big vanity and a tub/shower combo. There is an enclosed covered patio that can be used to your imagination that has a beautiful view of the spacious and private backyard which has a concrete patio and fruit trees. This home is conveniently located and close to 405/605 freeways, beach, shopping and across from CSULB Pyramid and in one of the top rated Public School District. Have a Pet? No worries, they have a big yard to play. Gardener is included with rent! Call for your appointment today, 562-433-4700 CaDRE#01961007

(RLNE5522525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 Lave Ave. have any available units?
1833 Lave Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1833 Lave Ave. have?
Some of 1833 Lave Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 Lave Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1833 Lave Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 Lave Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1833 Lave Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1833 Lave Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1833 Lave Ave. offers parking.
Does 1833 Lave Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 Lave Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 Lave Ave. have a pool?
No, 1833 Lave Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1833 Lave Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1833 Lave Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 Lave Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1833 Lave Ave. has units with dishwashers.

