1833 Lave Ave.

Los Altos 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath - Welcome Home! This Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath mid century home with mini split AC has beautiful hardwood flooring in the spacious living room, the defined dining room off the kitchen as well as both bedrooms. The spacious kitchen has a stove and dishwasher and plenty of cabinets, with a full laundry room off the kitchen with additional cabinets. The bathroom has a nice big vanity and a tub/shower combo. There is an enclosed covered patio that can be used to your imagination that has a beautiful view of the spacious and private backyard which has a concrete patio and fruit trees. This home is conveniently located and close to 405/605 freeways, beach, shopping and across from CSULB Pyramid and in one of the top rated Public School District. Have a Pet? No worries, they have a big yard to play. Gardener is included with rent! Call for your appointment today, 562-433-4700 CaDRE#01961007



(RLNE5522525)