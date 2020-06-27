All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 181 Claremont Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
181 Claremont Avenue
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:21 AM

181 Claremont Avenue

181 Claremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

181 Claremont Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

Address: 181 Claremont Avenue #A, Long Beach CA, 90803

- Rent: $2,400 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,800
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
- Approx 1,000 Sq.Ft.

Features and Amenities:
- Downstairs Unit
- One block from the beach
- Walking distance to shopping and dining
- New hardwood flooring
- Tile flooring in the kitchen and bathroom
- New Paint
- Stainless Gas stove and oven
- Stainless Dishwasher
- Stainless Microwave
- 1 Car garage included
- Private Front Patio
- Private Laundry Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups
- Utilities Paid: Water, Sewer, Trash
- Small pet under 25lbs okay with $500 deposit
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 Claremont Avenue have any available units?
181 Claremont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 181 Claremont Avenue have?
Some of 181 Claremont Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 Claremont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
181 Claremont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Claremont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 181 Claremont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 181 Claremont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 181 Claremont Avenue offers parking.
Does 181 Claremont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 181 Claremont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Claremont Avenue have a pool?
No, 181 Claremont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 181 Claremont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 181 Claremont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Claremont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 181 Claremont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine