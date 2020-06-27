Amenities
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
Address: 181 Claremont Avenue #A, Long Beach CA, 90803
- Rent: $2,400 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,800
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
- Approx 1,000 Sq.Ft.
Features and Amenities:
- Downstairs Unit
- One block from the beach
- Walking distance to shopping and dining
- New hardwood flooring
- Tile flooring in the kitchen and bathroom
- New Paint
- Stainless Gas stove and oven
- Stainless Dishwasher
- Stainless Microwave
- 1 Car garage included
- Private Front Patio
- Private Laundry Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups
- Utilities Paid: Water, Sewer, Trash
- Small pet under 25lbs okay with $500 deposit
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.