Address: 181 Claremont Avenue #A, Long Beach CA, 90803



- Rent: $2,400 Per Month

- Deposit: $2,800

- Bedrooms: 2

- Bathrooms: 1

- Approx 1,000 Sq.Ft.



Features and Amenities:

- Downstairs Unit

- One block from the beach

- Walking distance to shopping and dining

- New hardwood flooring

- Tile flooring in the kitchen and bathroom

- New Paint

- Stainless Gas stove and oven

- Stainless Dishwasher

- Stainless Microwave

- 1 Car garage included

- Private Front Patio

- Private Laundry Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups

- Utilities Paid: Water, Sewer, Trash

- Small pet under 25lbs okay with $500 deposit

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.