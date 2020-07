Amenities

Stunning Ocean Views in this large mediterranean style condo. This unit has 2,600 square feet on living space with heated pool and direct beach access.

Two generous mater suites, one with ocean view, living room and dining area have floor to ceiling windows where you can view the pool, beach and evening sunsets. Single car garage with direct access to your unit. Walking distance to dining, shopping, parks, Shoreline Village, and transportation at your doorstep.