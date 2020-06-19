1800 E Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

garage ceiling fan furnished

You can`t get any closer to the beach than this. Second floor condo with 1 bedroom 1 bath. This spacious unit has a large entryway that could be used for guests, office or den. Kitchen has all the appliances and a pass through with ocean views. Large living room and dining room again with spectacular views with built in s and a bar. The bedroom has a good size closet and ocean views. Lots of storage throughout, single detached garage,gated building,close to public transportation, and parks. This unit can be leased furnished, vacant, or partially furnished.