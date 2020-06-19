All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
1800 E Ocean Boulevard
1800 E Ocean Boulevard

1800 E Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Long Beach
Bixby Park
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

1800 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You can`t get any closer to the beach than this. Second floor condo with 1 bedroom 1 bath. This spacious unit has a large entryway that could be used for guests, office or den. Kitchen has all the appliances and a pass through with ocean views. Large living room and dining room again with spectacular views with built in s and a bar. The bedroom has a good size closet and ocean views. Lots of storage throughout, single detached garage,gated building,close to public transportation, and parks. This unit can be leased furnished, vacant, or partially furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 E Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
1800 E Ocean Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 1800 E Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1800 E Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 E Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1800 E Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1800 E Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1800 E Ocean Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1800 E Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 E Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 E Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1800 E Ocean Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1800 E Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1800 E Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 E Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 E Ocean Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1800 E Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1800 E Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
