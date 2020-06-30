All apartments in Long Beach
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
18 Via Di Roma
Last updated January 31 2020 at 2:31 AM

18 Via Di Roma

18 North via Di Roma Walk · No Longer Available
Location

18 North via Di Roma Walk, Long Beach, CA 90803
Naples

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular mid-century modern architectural gem. This 1390 sqft, 2 story, 2 bedroom 2 bath. "The 2nd bedroom is a loft". Completely upgraded and only four houses from Alamitos Bay in Naples. The living room, dining room and kitchen all look into the very private and peaceful atrium. Open floor plan with all sliding glass doors into the atrium and the front yard, make this home ideal for entertaining and allows tons of natural light. Airy 2 story living room, floor to ceiling windows with a floor to ceiling fireplace. Laundry located in the attached two car garage. Property can be leased "Furnished" or "Unfurnished" including washer, dryer and has a built in refrigerator. This Italian-inspired Long Beach community was developed in the early 1900’s as the “Dreamland of Southern California”. Consisting of three islands filled with charming streets, walkways, canals, beautiful houses and boats, a plaza with a water fountain. Close to excellent shopping and restaurants on nearby 2nd Street and the newly completed 2nd & PCH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Via Di Roma have any available units?
18 Via Di Roma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Via Di Roma have?
Some of 18 Via Di Roma's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Via Di Roma currently offering any rent specials?
18 Via Di Roma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Via Di Roma pet-friendly?
No, 18 Via Di Roma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 18 Via Di Roma offer parking?
Yes, 18 Via Di Roma offers parking.
Does 18 Via Di Roma have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Via Di Roma offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Via Di Roma have a pool?
No, 18 Via Di Roma does not have a pool.
Does 18 Via Di Roma have accessible units?
No, 18 Via Di Roma does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Via Di Roma have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Via Di Roma does not have units with dishwashers.

