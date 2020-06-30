18 Via Di Roma

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular mid-century modern architectural gem. This 1390 sqft, 2 story, 2 bedroom 2 bath. "The 2nd bedroom is a loft". Completely upgraded and only four houses from Alamitos Bay in Naples. The living room, dining room and kitchen all look into the very private and peaceful atrium. Open floor plan with all sliding glass doors into the atrium and the front yard, make this home ideal for entertaining and allows tons of natural light. Airy 2 story living room, floor to ceiling windows with a floor to ceiling fireplace. Laundry located in the attached two car garage. Property can be leased "Furnished" or "Unfurnished" including washer, dryer and has a built in refrigerator. This Italian-inspired Long Beach community was developed in the early 1900’s as the “Dreamland of Southern California”. Consisting of three islands filled with charming streets, walkways, canals, beautiful houses and boats, a plaza with a water fountain. Close to excellent shopping and restaurants on nearby 2nd Street and the newly completed 2nd & PCH.