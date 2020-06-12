All apartments in Long Beach
179 W Ridgewood Street
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:56 AM

179 W Ridgewood Street

179 W Ridgewood · No Longer Available
Location

179 W Ridgewood, Long Beach, CA 90805
Sutter

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
Single family home with 3 bedrooms, upstairs loft and 2.5 baths. Spacious, gourmet kitchen with large island, 4-burner gas range, granite counter-tops, matching stainless steel appliances, white shaker-style cabinetry, all open to large living room. Master suite with soaking tub, separate showers, spacious walk-in closet and Moen plumbing fixtures. Central A/C and Heating, dual paned windows, space-saving tankless water heater. Interior laundry room with upscale front-loading washer/dryer combo and storage space. Covered patio with beautiful, artificial grass. 2-car finished garage with plenty of room for storage. Energy efficiency throughout home to minimize expenses. Beautifully designed community with resort-style clubhouse, large Olympic size pool with large built-in barbeques, spa and community gathering space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 W Ridgewood Street have any available units?
179 W Ridgewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 179 W Ridgewood Street have?
Some of 179 W Ridgewood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 W Ridgewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
179 W Ridgewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 W Ridgewood Street pet-friendly?
No, 179 W Ridgewood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 179 W Ridgewood Street offer parking?
Yes, 179 W Ridgewood Street offers parking.
Does 179 W Ridgewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 179 W Ridgewood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 W Ridgewood Street have a pool?
Yes, 179 W Ridgewood Street has a pool.
Does 179 W Ridgewood Street have accessible units?
No, 179 W Ridgewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 179 W Ridgewood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 179 W Ridgewood Street has units with dishwashers.
