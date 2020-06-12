179 W Ridgewood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub new construction

Single family home with 3 bedrooms, upstairs loft and 2.5 baths. Spacious, gourmet kitchen with large island, 4-burner gas range, granite counter-tops, matching stainless steel appliances, white shaker-style cabinetry, all open to large living room. Master suite with soaking tub, separate showers, spacious walk-in closet and Moen plumbing fixtures. Central A/C and Heating, dual paned windows, space-saving tankless water heater. Interior laundry room with upscale front-loading washer/dryer combo and storage space. Covered patio with beautiful, artificial grass. 2-car finished garage with plenty of room for storage. Energy efficiency throughout home to minimize expenses. Beautifully designed community with resort-style clubhouse, large Olympic size pool with large built-in barbeques, spa and community gathering space.