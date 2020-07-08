All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 12 2019 at 1:53 PM

1775 Freeman Ave

1775 Freeman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1775 Freeman Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Lee School

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4336580065 ---- Check out this awesome 2BD 2BA condo in Long Beach, CA! This unit features a spacious living room with open concept kitchen featuring refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave and dishwasher! As if this wasn\'t enough this unit also comes fully equipped with a stacked washer/dyer. Both bedrooms are extremely spacious and have access to the patio! Master bedroom has en suite bathroom as well. Make this community your next home-inquire today! *2 assigned parking *Washer/Dyer in Unit *Utilities included: Garbage and water *Small pets considered with owner approval and additional deposit $1,875.00 Rent $1,875.00 Deposit $225 Move in/ Move out inspection Fee Tenant liability insurance required - must show proof upon move in or enroll in RPM insurance for $12.50 per month $39 Non-refundable Application Fee Criteria -620 FICO Score -3x monthly rent in gross income -No Evictions -2 year work history -Positive feedback from landlords

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1775 Freeman Ave have any available units?
1775 Freeman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1775 Freeman Ave have?
Some of 1775 Freeman Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1775 Freeman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1775 Freeman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1775 Freeman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1775 Freeman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1775 Freeman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1775 Freeman Ave offers parking.
Does 1775 Freeman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1775 Freeman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1775 Freeman Ave have a pool?
No, 1775 Freeman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1775 Freeman Ave have accessible units?
No, 1775 Freeman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1775 Freeman Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1775 Freeman Ave has units with dishwashers.

