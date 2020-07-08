1775 Freeman Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4336580065 ---- Check out this awesome 2BD 2BA condo in Long Beach, CA! This unit features a spacious living room with open concept kitchen featuring refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave and dishwasher! As if this wasn\'t enough this unit also comes fully equipped with a stacked washer/dyer. Both bedrooms are extremely spacious and have access to the patio! Master bedroom has en suite bathroom as well. Make this community your next home-inquire today! *2 assigned parking *Washer/Dyer in Unit *Utilities included: Garbage and water *Small pets considered with owner approval and additional deposit $1,875.00 Rent $1,875.00 Deposit $225 Move in/ Move out inspection Fee Tenant liability insurance required - must show proof upon move in or enroll in RPM insurance for $12.50 per month $39 Non-refundable Application Fee Criteria -620 FICO Score -3x monthly rent in gross income -No Evictions -2 year work history -Positive feedback from landlords