Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

1747 Grand Ave. #2

1747 Grand Avenue · (562) 493-1400
Location

1747 Grand Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1747 Grand Ave. #2 · Avail. now

$3,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spanish-Style 3BR/3BA Home! - Welcome to Cienega! Set amidst Spanish-style gardens and behind a gated motor court entrance this furnished or partially furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom beautiful home boasts a very spacious and open floor plan for living and dining. The kitchen comes with an island, stainless steel appliances, natural wood cabinets, and granite counter tops. It also has a private balcony just off the downstairs bedroom with courtyard views. The upstairs has a full-sized laundry room, two large master suites with roomy closets, master bathroom with dual vanity, separate soaking tub and glass shower. There is also a large private balcony located off the master bedroom. The over sized two car garage leads directly to the lower level entry. The private upscale community features lushly landscaped courtyard, security gated entrance, built in barbecue, two common patio areas and large fountain. No Pets preferred, but will consider.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5595623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1747 Grand Ave. #2 have any available units?
1747 Grand Ave. #2 has a unit available for $3,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1747 Grand Ave. #2 have?
Some of 1747 Grand Ave. #2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1747 Grand Ave. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1747 Grand Ave. #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1747 Grand Ave. #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1747 Grand Ave. #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1747 Grand Ave. #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1747 Grand Ave. #2 does offer parking.
Does 1747 Grand Ave. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1747 Grand Ave. #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1747 Grand Ave. #2 have a pool?
No, 1747 Grand Ave. #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1747 Grand Ave. #2 have accessible units?
No, 1747 Grand Ave. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1747 Grand Ave. #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1747 Grand Ave. #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
