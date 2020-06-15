1747 Grand Ave. #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Spanish-Style 3BR/3BA Home! - Welcome to Cienega! Set amidst Spanish-style gardens and behind a gated motor court entrance this furnished or partially furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom beautiful home boasts a very spacious and open floor plan for living and dining. The kitchen comes with an island, stainless steel appliances, natural wood cabinets, and granite counter tops. It also has a private balcony just off the downstairs bedroom with courtyard views. The upstairs has a full-sized laundry room, two large master suites with roomy closets, master bathroom with dual vanity, separate soaking tub and glass shower. There is also a large private balcony located off the master bedroom. The over sized two car garage leads directly to the lower level entry. The private upscale community features lushly landscaped courtyard, security gated entrance, built in barbecue, two common patio areas and large fountain. No Pets preferred, but will consider.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5595623)