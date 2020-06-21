1742 Rose Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

Modern and contemporary. A completely renovated detached HOME located on the edge of PCH in Long Beach! - Modern and contemporary. A completely renovated detached HOME located on the edge of PCH (Poly High Area of Long Beach). This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom property has a beautifully upgraded kitchen (gorgeous self-closing cabinets) that sits off the living & dining area. 1 bedroom and bathroom on 1st level! Upstairs are 3 bedrooms. Slate gray laminate flooring and recessed lighting throughout. A/C in all rooms. Two full bathrooms are located on the top floor with a 3/4 bath downstairs. Centrally located - close to the business district, shopping, dining, public transportation, and fun at the beach! This home won't last!! Laundry hookups and plenty of storage. Parking-Gated and 2 Car Garage! Additional parking available!



No Dogs Allowed



