COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1742 Rose Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1742 Rose Ave · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Modern and contemporary. A completely renovated detached HOME located on the edge of PCH in Long Beach! - Modern and contemporary. A completely renovated detached HOME located on the edge of PCH (Poly High Area of Long Beach). This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom property has a beautifully upgraded kitchen (gorgeous self-closing cabinets) that sits off the living & dining area. 1 bedroom and bathroom on 1st level! Upstairs are 3 bedrooms. Slate gray laminate flooring and recessed lighting throughout. A/C in all rooms. Two full bathrooms are located on the top floor with a 3/4 bath downstairs. Centrally located - close to the business district, shopping, dining, public transportation, and fun at the beach! This home won't last!! Laundry hookups and plenty of storage. Parking-Gated and 2 Car Garage! Additional parking available!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5829366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 Rose Ave have any available units?
1742 Rose Ave has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1742 Rose Ave have?
Some of 1742 Rose Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1742 Rose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1742 Rose Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 Rose Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1742 Rose Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1742 Rose Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1742 Rose Ave does offer parking.
Does 1742 Rose Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1742 Rose Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 Rose Ave have a pool?
No, 1742 Rose Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1742 Rose Ave have accessible units?
No, 1742 Rose Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 Rose Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1742 Rose Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
