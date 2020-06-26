All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1740 Redondo Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1740 Redondo Ave
Last updated June 27 2020 at 10:03 AM

1740 Redondo Ave

1740 Redondo Avenue · (310) 569-2256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1740 Redondo Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
putting green
Villas Redondo - 1 bdrm- fully renovated + Parking - Property Id: 149499

**TEXT DEAN - 310-600-3355** for information. Faster response.

A must see! Entire property FULLY renovated! A true Gem building of Long Beach, near the Circle. Insides have a beautiful Beach Modern design. Outsides have a clean Modern look with wonderful landscaping.

Very cozy and private. Included: 1 Parking spot
New appliances: Stove Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, A/C & Heater.

Utilities included: Water, Trash, Sewer, & Gas for Hot Water.
Everything is New such as: Flooring, paint, doors, bathroom, toilet, tub, tile, quartz counter tops in kitchen & bathroom, windows, appliances.

Property has large gated grassy area including picnic/table spots and putting green/mini golf. Laundry on site. Multiple units becoming available up & downstairs. All units include either a patio or balcony.

*Layouts may differ. Some units have a different kitchen design than the ones pictured.

**TEXT DEAN - 310-600-3355**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/149499
Property Id 149499

(RLNE5861156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 Redondo Ave have any available units?
1740 Redondo Ave has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1740 Redondo Ave have?
Some of 1740 Redondo Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 Redondo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1740 Redondo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 Redondo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1740 Redondo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1740 Redondo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1740 Redondo Ave offers parking.
Does 1740 Redondo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1740 Redondo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 Redondo Ave have a pool?
No, 1740 Redondo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1740 Redondo Ave have accessible units?
No, 1740 Redondo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 Redondo Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1740 Redondo Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1740 Redondo Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity