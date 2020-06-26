1740 Redondo Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry putting green patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Villas Redondo - 1 bdrm- fully renovated + Parking - Property Id: 149499



**TEXT DEAN - 310-600-3355** for information. Faster response.



A must see! Entire property FULLY renovated! A true Gem building of Long Beach, near the Circle. Insides have a beautiful Beach Modern design. Outsides have a clean Modern look with wonderful landscaping.



Very cozy and private. Included: 1 Parking spot

New appliances: Stove Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, A/C & Heater.



Utilities included: Water, Trash, Sewer, & Gas for Hot Water.

Everything is New such as: Flooring, paint, doors, bathroom, toilet, tub, tile, quartz counter tops in kitchen & bathroom, windows, appliances.



Property has large gated grassy area including picnic/table spots and putting green/mini golf. Laundry on site. Multiple units becoming available up & downstairs. All units include either a patio or balcony.



*Layouts may differ. Some units have a different kitchen design than the ones pictured.



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/149499

