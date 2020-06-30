All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:08 AM

1739 E Appleton St. #6

1739 East Appleton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1739 East Appleton Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely & Spacious Remodeled Upper Condo W/ Garage - Welcome to 1739 E. Appleton St. #6. This spacious 1 bedroom upper condo is located within walking distance to the ocean, Broadway Ave. and all that downtown Long Beach has to offer. This unit features hardwood floors throughout, generous living area with large window, dining space, galley kitchen with granite counters, stainless fridge / stove provided, lots of cabinet space, and bar counter w/ stools. Also, a spacious bedroom with a wall of closets and overhead storage, full bathroom, and convenient linen cabinet and additional storage closets. This upper unit comes with a 1 car garage, on-site laundry room. Call for pet policy.

(RLNE5410906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 E Appleton St. #6 have any available units?
1739 E Appleton St. #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1739 E Appleton St. #6 have?
Some of 1739 E Appleton St. #6's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1739 E Appleton St. #6 currently offering any rent specials?
1739 E Appleton St. #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 E Appleton St. #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1739 E Appleton St. #6 is pet friendly.
Does 1739 E Appleton St. #6 offer parking?
Yes, 1739 E Appleton St. #6 offers parking.
Does 1739 E Appleton St. #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1739 E Appleton St. #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 E Appleton St. #6 have a pool?
No, 1739 E Appleton St. #6 does not have a pool.
Does 1739 E Appleton St. #6 have accessible units?
No, 1739 E Appleton St. #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 E Appleton St. #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1739 E Appleton St. #6 does not have units with dishwashers.

