Lovely & Spacious Remodeled Upper Condo W/ Garage - Welcome to 1739 E. Appleton St. #6. This spacious 1 bedroom upper condo is located within walking distance to the ocean, Broadway Ave. and all that downtown Long Beach has to offer. This unit features hardwood floors throughout, generous living area with large window, dining space, galley kitchen with granite counters, stainless fridge / stove provided, lots of cabinet space, and bar counter w/ stools. Also, a spacious bedroom with a wall of closets and overhead storage, full bathroom, and convenient linen cabinet and additional storage closets. This upper unit comes with a 1 car garage, on-site laundry room. Call for pet policy.



(RLNE5410906)