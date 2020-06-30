All apartments in Long Beach
172 W. Plymouth St.

172 West Plymouth Street · No Longer Available
Location

172 West Plymouth Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Sutter

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
172 W. Plymouth St. Available 01/29/20 Cozy Craftsman 3 Bedroom Home in North Long Beach! - Built in 1916, this lovely single level Craftsman home features a large open living room with laminate wood floors and an attached dining area that connects to the spacious kitchen. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove and ample counter space & cabinets. There is a large pantry area and service porch that features wood paneled walls, washer & dryer hook ups and a rear door that leads to the small rear yard. The main hallway leads to all three bedrooms and the hallway bathroom, and each bedroom has plush carpeting and curtains. The home comes equipped with central A/C & heat, curtains, and owner pays gas, water, and trash.

Located in on a cul-de-sac street in a wonderful NLB neighborhood, the home is just blocks from parks, schools and local freeways. Small/Medium pets considered.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Octavio at (562) 972-4904, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

Ernst and Haas Management Co.
DRE License #01251870

*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE5499068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 W. Plymouth St. have any available units?
172 W. Plymouth St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 172 W. Plymouth St. have?
Some of 172 W. Plymouth St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 W. Plymouth St. currently offering any rent specials?
172 W. Plymouth St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 W. Plymouth St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 172 W. Plymouth St. is pet friendly.
Does 172 W. Plymouth St. offer parking?
No, 172 W. Plymouth St. does not offer parking.
Does 172 W. Plymouth St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 W. Plymouth St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 W. Plymouth St. have a pool?
No, 172 W. Plymouth St. does not have a pool.
Does 172 W. Plymouth St. have accessible units?
No, 172 W. Plymouth St. does not have accessible units.
Does 172 W. Plymouth St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 172 W. Plymouth St. does not have units with dishwashers.

