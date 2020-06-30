Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

172 W. Plymouth St. Available 01/29/20 Cozy Craftsman 3 Bedroom Home in North Long Beach! - Built in 1916, this lovely single level Craftsman home features a large open living room with laminate wood floors and an attached dining area that connects to the spacious kitchen. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove and ample counter space & cabinets. There is a large pantry area and service porch that features wood paneled walls, washer & dryer hook ups and a rear door that leads to the small rear yard. The main hallway leads to all three bedrooms and the hallway bathroom, and each bedroom has plush carpeting and curtains. The home comes equipped with central A/C & heat, curtains, and owner pays gas, water, and trash.



Located in on a cul-de-sac street in a wonderful NLB neighborhood, the home is just blocks from parks, schools and local freeways. Small/Medium pets considered.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Octavio at (562) 972-4904, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



Ernst and Haas Management Co.

DRE License #01251870



*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED



(RLNE5499068)