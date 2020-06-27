1617 Alamitos 2

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal parking some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Townhome on Alamitos in LB $1,700 - Property Id: 166901



Shown Sunday at 11am! Spacious Unit looks out to expansive green lawn. New Flooring, Paint, QUARTZ Counter tops, Vanities, Lighting, OFF STREET PARKING LOT. 800sq ft two story townhome. 2 good size bedrooms with mirrored wardrobes and full bath upstairs and linen storage. Kitchen has gas stove, oven, tons of off street parking in exclusive use lot. Private back patio. This unit is close to a wide variety of dining, shopping, schools, and many convenient services.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/166901

Property Id 166901



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5375538)