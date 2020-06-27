All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1617 Alamitos 2

1617 Alamitos Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1617 Alamitos Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Townhome on Alamitos in LB $1,700 - Property Id: 166901

Shown Sunday at 11am! Spacious Unit looks out to expansive green lawn. New Flooring, Paint, QUARTZ Counter tops, Vanities, Lighting, OFF STREET PARKING LOT. 800sq ft two story townhome. 2 good size bedrooms with mirrored wardrobes and full bath upstairs and linen storage. Kitchen has gas stove, oven, tons of off street parking in exclusive use lot. Private back patio. This unit is close to a wide variety of dining, shopping, schools, and many convenient services.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/166901
Property Id 166901

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5375538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Alamitos 2 have any available units?
1617 Alamitos 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 Alamitos 2 have?
Some of 1617 Alamitos 2's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 Alamitos 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Alamitos 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Alamitos 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1617 Alamitos 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1617 Alamitos 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1617 Alamitos 2 offers parking.
Does 1617 Alamitos 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 Alamitos 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Alamitos 2 have a pool?
No, 1617 Alamitos 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1617 Alamitos 2 have accessible units?
No, 1617 Alamitos 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Alamitos 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 Alamitos 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

