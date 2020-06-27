1617 Alamitos 2

Amenities
2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Townhome on Alamitos in LB $1,700 - Property Id: 166901
Shown Sunday at 11am! Spacious Unit looks out to expansive green lawn. New Flooring, Paint, QUARTZ Counter tops, Vanities, Lighting, OFF STREET PARKING LOT. 800sq ft two story townhome. 2 good size bedrooms with mirrored wardrobes and full bath upstairs and linen storage. Kitchen has gas stove, oven, tons of off street parking in exclusive use lot. Private back patio. This unit is close to a wide variety of dining, shopping, schools, and many convenient services.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/166901
Property Id 166901
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5375538)