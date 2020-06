Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on this fabulous opportunity to rent this spacious, open & bright 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1482 square foot home with attached 2 car garage. Home is situated in a clean, quiet neighborhood comprised of predominately single family homes and is centrally located within minutes of schools of schools, shopping centers, churches, industrial parks and 2 major highways (91 & 710)