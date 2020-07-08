All apartments in Long Beach
1567 N Stanton Place
1567 N Stanton Place

1567 Stanton Place · No Longer Available
Location

1567 Stanton Place, Long Beach, CA 90804
Central Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment has new paint, new vinyl flooring on first floor and new carpeting on stairs, hall and bedrooms. The kitchen has extensive counter space, new gas stove, and new 18 Cu. ft. refrigerator. There are wisher and dryer hook ups as well as a stack washer and dryer in place. The apartment has a large living room and dining room down stairs. Upstairs are 3 nice sized bedrooms. Back of the building is parking for your 2 cars. The 4 plex is quiet and friendly. One year lease. Tenants have been there for a long time. Sorry no dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1567 N Stanton Place have any available units?
1567 N Stanton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1567 N Stanton Place have?
Some of 1567 N Stanton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1567 N Stanton Place currently offering any rent specials?
1567 N Stanton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1567 N Stanton Place pet-friendly?
No, 1567 N Stanton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1567 N Stanton Place offer parking?
Yes, 1567 N Stanton Place offers parking.
Does 1567 N Stanton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1567 N Stanton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1567 N Stanton Place have a pool?
No, 1567 N Stanton Place does not have a pool.
Does 1567 N Stanton Place have accessible units?
No, 1567 N Stanton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1567 N Stanton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1567 N Stanton Place does not have units with dishwashers.

