1545 4th Street
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

1545 4th Street

1545 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1545 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Franklin School

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful Spacious Single Family Home with yard! 2 Weeks FREE Rent! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House! 2 Weeks FREE Rent!

* Large Porch and front yard
* Stainless Steel Refrigerator
* Stainless Steel Oven
* Stainless Steel Sink
* Stainless Goose Neck Faucet
* A lot of storage space
* Hardwood flooring
* Formal Dinning room
* Laundry room hook ups
* Tandem parking
* A lot of natural light
* Near the beach and a lot venues
* Near public transportation, parks & restaurants at walking distance
* No Pets

Make this house your new home! Please contact CK at (323) 776-0367 to schedule a viewing of this beautiful house.

***Professionally managed by RTI Properties, Inc.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3943625)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 4th Street have any available units?
1545 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1545 4th Street have?
Some of 1545 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1545 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1545 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1545 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1545 4th Street offers parking.
Does 1545 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1545 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 4th Street have a pool?
No, 1545 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1545 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 1545 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
