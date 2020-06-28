All apartments in Long Beach
1532 Elm St
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

1532 Elm St

1532 Elm Ave · No Longer Available
Long Beach
Central Long Beach
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

1532 Elm Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 bedroom Unit in Downtown LB - Property Id: 14707

Renovated 3 bedroom 1bath unit! Has a nice kitchen, wood floors, new windows and has indoor laundry room. Only minutes away from Downtown Long Beach and the Aquarium of the Pacific. Easy access to shops and dinning. Gated property and plenty of street parking. Its a must see!!! Will be available for showing and walk through in early September. Move in ready by 09/15/19 .Please call/text to schedule. 562.746.4526 - Hilda ** WILL BE ACCEPTING ON THE SPOT APPLICATIONS DURING SHOWING ON SATURDAY, 09/07 from 10:30AM- 2pm.
Property Id 14707

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 Elm St have any available units?
1532 Elm St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1532 Elm St have?
Some of 1532 Elm St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1532 Elm St currently offering any rent specials?
1532 Elm St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 Elm St pet-friendly?
No, 1532 Elm St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1532 Elm St offer parking?
No, 1532 Elm St does not offer parking.
Does 1532 Elm St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1532 Elm St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 Elm St have a pool?
No, 1532 Elm St does not have a pool.
Does 1532 Elm St have accessible units?
No, 1532 Elm St does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 Elm St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1532 Elm St does not have units with dishwashers.
