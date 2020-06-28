1532 Elm St

Amenities

Renovated 3 bedroom 1bath unit! Has a nice kitchen, wood floors, new windows and has indoor laundry room. Only minutes away from Downtown Long Beach and the Aquarium of the Pacific. Easy access to shops and dinning. Gated property and plenty of street parking. Its a must see!!! Will be available for showing and walk through in early September. Move in ready by 09/15/19 .Please call/text to schedule. 562.746.4526 - Hilda ** WILL BE ACCEPTING ON THE SPOT APPLICATIONS DURING SHOWING ON SATURDAY, 09/07 from 10:30AM- 2pm.

No Pets Allowed



