Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

1512 Sherman Place

1512 Sherman Place · No Longer Available
Location

1512 Sherman Place, Long Beach, CA 90804
Central Long Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Located in one of the best upcoming areas of Downtown Long Beach, Stanton Apartments offers you the best amenities of modern life. Our units are fully renovated and make this a wonderful place to call home. We have 6 beautiful 2bd 1 bath units to offer! Call today!

UNIT FEATURES
Brand New Hardwood Floor throughout
Brand New modern paint color scheme
Brand New Appliances
Brand New Cabinets and Fixtures
Brand New Mirrored Closet Doors
Brand New Quartz Counter Tops in Kitchen and Bathrooms
Brand New Ceiling Fans and Receding Lights for a warm atmosphere

Contact: Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=12682981

(RLNE5312275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Sherman Place have any available units?
1512 Sherman Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 Sherman Place have?
Some of 1512 Sherman Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Sherman Place currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Sherman Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Sherman Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 Sherman Place is pet friendly.
Does 1512 Sherman Place offer parking?
Yes, 1512 Sherman Place offers parking.
Does 1512 Sherman Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Sherman Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Sherman Place have a pool?
No, 1512 Sherman Place does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Sherman Place have accessible units?
No, 1512 Sherman Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Sherman Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 Sherman Place has units with dishwashers.

