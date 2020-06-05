1512 Sherman Place

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Located in one of the best upcoming areas of Downtown Long Beach, Stanton Apartments offers you the best amenities of modern life. Our units are fully renovated and make this a wonderful place to call home. We have 6 beautiful 2bd 1 bath units to offer! Call today!



UNIT FEATURES

Brand New Hardwood Floor throughout

Brand New modern paint color scheme

Brand New Appliances

Brand New Cabinets and Fixtures

Brand New Mirrored Closet Doors

Brand New Quartz Counter Tops in Kitchen and Bathrooms

Brand New Ceiling Fans and Receding Lights for a warm atmosphere



Contact: Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=12682981



(RLNE5312275)