All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1511 Freeman St, Long Beach CA , 90804.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1511 Freeman St, Long Beach CA , 90804
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

1511 Freeman St, Long Beach CA , 90804

1511 Freeman Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1511 Freeman Ave, Long Beach, CA 90804
Lee School

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/30be0d906e ---- The apartment has/is: -2 bedrooms, 2 full baths -Balcony off of master bedroom -Tile floors in every room -1 car designated/secure parking -On-Site Laundry -Gated apartment -Deposit is the same as rent -Credit application is $35 -Landlord pays for water & sewage -Unit is located on the 2nd Floor -15 minutes to CSULB, Downtown LB & Belmont Shore -Close to shopping and freeways If you would like schedule a SELF-SHOWING, please click on the \"green button\" below:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 Freeman St, Long Beach CA , 90804 have any available units?
1511 Freeman St, Long Beach CA , 90804 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 1511 Freeman St, Long Beach CA , 90804 currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Freeman St, Long Beach CA , 90804 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Freeman St, Long Beach CA , 90804 pet-friendly?
No, 1511 Freeman St, Long Beach CA , 90804 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1511 Freeman St, Long Beach CA , 90804 offer parking?
Yes, 1511 Freeman St, Long Beach CA , 90804 offers parking.
Does 1511 Freeman St, Long Beach CA , 90804 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 Freeman St, Long Beach CA , 90804 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Freeman St, Long Beach CA , 90804 have a pool?
No, 1511 Freeman St, Long Beach CA , 90804 does not have a pool.
Does 1511 Freeman St, Long Beach CA , 90804 have accessible units?
No, 1511 Freeman St, Long Beach CA , 90804 does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Freeman St, Long Beach CA , 90804 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 Freeman St, Long Beach CA , 90804 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1511 Freeman St, Long Beach CA , 90804 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1511 Freeman St, Long Beach CA , 90804 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine